Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil says he's "really pleased" with his side's performance after they came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Leicester.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.