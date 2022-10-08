Manchester City 4-0 Southampton: 'The gap is too big' - Ralph Hasenhuttl on Man City
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says "the gap is too big" between Manchester City and Southampton after his side lost 4-0 at Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
