Glentoran rout Mid Ulster 10-1 to cut Cliftonville's lead at the top of the Women's Irish Premiership to four points.

Kerry Beattie and Caragh Hamilton scored twice as Immy Lancaster, Joely Andrews, Casey Howe, Shannon Dunne and Jenna McKearney also netted with Mid Ulster's Amy McGarrity notching an own goal.

Goalkeeper Lilie Crooks netted a free-kick from inside her own half for Mid Ulster's consolation.