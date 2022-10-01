'I've been knocking on the door' - Rory Hale enjoys first-half hat-trick
Cliftonville's Rory Hale and his manager Paddy McLaughlin reflect on the midfielder's first-half hat-trick in the Reds' 4-0 win over Newry City.
Read the match report here.
Cliftonville's Rory Hale and his manager Paddy McLaughlin reflect on the midfielder's first-half hat-trick in the Reds' 4-0 win over Newry City.
Read the match report here.
We'd love your help to improve this page. It's quick and you can return here after.