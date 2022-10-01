Watch: Carrick edge Crusaders in seven-goal thriller

Crusaders miss a chance to go top as an Emmet McGuckin winner gives Carrick Rangers a 4-3 victory at Taylors Avenue, with Crues forward Paul Heatley sent off late on.

Read the match report here.

