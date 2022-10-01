Watch: McDaid secures three points for 10-man Linfield
Striker Robbie McDaid grabs a first-half goal as Linfield secure a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts despite having goalkeeper Chris Johns sent off before the interval.
Read the match report here.
Striker Robbie McDaid grabs a first-half goal as Linfield secure a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts despite having goalkeeper Chris Johns sent off before the interval.
Read the match report here.
We'd love your help to improve this page. It's quick and you can return here after.