The Football News Show: How do Manchester United stop Erling Haaland?
How do Manchester United counter the threat posed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 11 goals in his first seven Premier League Games?
Before the Manchester derby, former City midfielder Michael Brown outlines to The Football News Show just what makes the Norwegian so prolific and how United's centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez can stop him.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer