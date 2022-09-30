The Football News Show: Would Tottenham accept a draw against Arsenal?
Tottenham Hotspur can leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with victory at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, but would a draw by a satisfactory result?
Former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown tells The Football News Show that he does not expect Tottenham to take the game to their opponents and that the result could have knock-on effects for the rest of their games during a busy October.
