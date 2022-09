Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says his side wasted chances by becoming "desperate" for goals after they drew 1-1 with his former club Bournemouth at St. James's Park.

MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 1-1 Bournemouth

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day from 22:50 BST on Saturday, 17 September on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.