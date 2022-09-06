Watch Atletico Amazonese's Julio Campos score an incredible own goal in the 89th minute with his side already losing 3-1 to Sul America in the Second Division of Amazonas State Championship.

Atletico Amazonense released a statement saying the club "does not tolerate unsportsmanlike attitudes", adding they will investigate the matter and "those involved have already been fired from the club".

The Amazonas State Federation declared they will present the case to the Sports Court and police for further investigation, according to ge.globo.