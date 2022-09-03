Former England defender Stuart Pearce tells Chris Kamara and Ben Shepherd about the infamous dentist's chair incident that occurred during a pre-Euro 96 trip to Hong Kong.

Pearce revealed the advice he gave to team-mates Gareth Southgate and Steve Stone at the time, and discussed the talent of midfielder Paul Gascoigne during the tournament.

Subscribe and listen to 'Kammy & Ben's Proper Football Podcast' on the free BBC Sounds app.