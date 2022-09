Bournemouth Interim manager Gary O'Neil praises his side's belief after they came back from 2-0 down at half-time to seal a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth hit back from 2-0 down to beat Forest

Watch the Premier League highlights on Match of the Day from Saturday 3 September at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.