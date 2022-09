Wales move a step closer to the Women's World Cup by beating Greece 1-0 in Volos.

18-year-old midfielder Carrie Jones scored her first international goal for Wales to seal the victory.

Wales need just one point to secure a World Cup qualification play-off spot, they take on Slovenia in the final game of Group I on 6 September.

