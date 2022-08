Manager David Moyes puts West Ham's first win of the season down to their "resilience" and "commitment", especially in the second half of their 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham United

Watch Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 BST on Sunday 28 August on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.