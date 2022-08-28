Linfield's week of woe continued as they slipped to a surprise 2-1 Premiership defeat by Carrick Rangers but boss David Healy insisted Jordan Stewart would not be leaving the club.

The Blues missed on a minimum windfall of £2.45m following a heartbreaking Europa Conference play-off defeat on penalties by Latvian club RFS on Thursday.

But a disappointed Healy said there were "no excuses" for Sunday's defeat before adding that Stewart would be remaining with the club despite media speculation that he could be set to join one of Linfield's Irish Premiership rivals for an Irish League record fee of £125,000.

"The £125,000....I don't know where that came from. It wasn't a figure that was ever quoted by me or anyone at the football club to enquiries about Jordan," said Healy, who added that Stewart had "disappointingly" declared himself unfit for Sunday's game.

"He could have possibly made a difference if he had been involved [today] but Jordan is going nowhere. I spoke to Jordan yesterday and assured him that the cut-off time for anyone leaving the football club had expired."