Watch: Mitchell and McGuckin on target as Carrick shock Linfield
Goals from Andrew Mitchell and Emmett McGuckin help Carrick Rangers to a 2-1 victory over champions Linfield on Sunday.
READ REPORT: Blues follow up Euro exit with defeat at Carrick
Goals from Andrew Mitchell and Emmett McGuckin help Carrick Rangers to a 2-1 victory over champions Linfield on Sunday.
READ REPORT: Blues follow up Euro exit with defeat at Carrick
We'd love your help to improve this page. It's quick and you can return here after.