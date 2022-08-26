Linfield v RSF: Belfast side concede with last kick of normal time
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Watch the dramatic ending to Linfield's tie against RFS as they missed out on becoming the first Irish League club to reach the group stage of a European competition by the narrowest of margins.
The Belfast club were seconds away from winning before their European dream was crushed in gut-wrenching fashion, as they conceded a 120th-minute own-goal equaliser before losing 4-2 on penalties at Windsor Park.
UK only