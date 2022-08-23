Manager Rob Page says midfielder David Brooks will "absolutely" be a part of the Wales squad again in the future.

The 25-year-old, who has 21 international caps, signed a contract extension with his club Bournemouth this week as he continues his recovery after being diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

Brooks has not played since his diagnosis in October 2021 but stated in early May that he was cancer free, and Bournemouth say that his return to full training is "imminent".