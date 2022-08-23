Having been narrowly pipped to the Premier League last season, Liverpool have made their worst start to a campaign for a decade, with just two points from their opening three matches. Following Monday's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United - their first loss in the competition in 2022 - former Reds defender Stephen Warnock tells The Football News Show why supporters should be worried, and that Jurgen Klopp should target Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

