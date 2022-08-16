Former footballer looks back on her schooldays ban

A teacher and former Wolves player has been reflecting on the popularity of women's football three decades on from a childhood ban.

Lindsey Hobbs was stopped in 1990 from playing competitive school football with boys due to Football Association rules.

She had the ban overturned, and in 2022 has been taking stock of her past, which was recorded more than 30 years ago by BBC Midlands Today.

The public can access the footage and more like it in Rewind, a national archive of videos reflecting 100 years of the BBC.

Ms Hobbs said it made her "proud" to see girls playing football for their school or in the park.

"I've had a tiny influence," she said.