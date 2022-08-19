Newcastle United: Howe wants fans to be excited to watch his team
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Eddie Howe tells Steve Crossman he's aware of Newcastle's past reputation for delivering entertaining, 'sexy' football - and wants the fans to be excited by his own style of play this season.
Available to UK users only
Watch Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday 20 August on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Everything Newcastle United - go straight to all the best content