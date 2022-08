Glenavon come from two goals down to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with Ballymena United despite having two players sent off at the Showgrounds.

Paul McElroy and Jordan Gibson put the Sky Blues in front before Peter Campbell pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

Glenavon then had Eoin Bradley and Andrew Doyle sent off before Aaron Prendergast grabbed an injury-time equaliser for Gary Hamilton's side.

READ MORE: Coleraine and Crusaders win on opening weekend