As Manchester United opened their Premier League campaign with defeat at home to Brighton, some fans marched in protest at the club's owners, the Glazer family.

But with supporters set to be offered a chance to buy shares in the club, are the Glazers starting to listen? Andy Mitten, editor of fanzine United We Stand, joins The Football News Show to analyse why some sections of the fanbase continue to rally against the owners and whether or not the share offer will make any difference.

