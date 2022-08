Sion Swifts move up to third position in the Women's Premiership table with a 2-1 victory away to Mid Ulster.

Caoirse Doherty and Naomi McLaughlin put the Swifts into a two-goal lead in the first half before Mid Ulster pulled one back through Jessica Magee.

