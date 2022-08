Following England's Euro 2022 triumph, Lionesses captain Leah Williamson guest edited BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour on Thursday.

She spoke to presenter Jessica Creighton about how she felt when she heard the whistle in the Euros final, why equal access to sport is so important, and her love of music and DJ-ing.

Listen on BBC Sounds to the special Woman's Hour programme from Thursday 11 August, guest edited by Leah.