Ipswich beat brave County Antrim in SuperCup NI Premier decider

Ipswich Town clinch the Premier title at SuperCup NI as they beat County Antrim 4-2 in an entertaining final in Ballymena.

Outstanding Ipswich playmaker Nico Valentine put his side ahead on eight minutes and then set up Ben Haddock to double Town's advantage.

However two superb Sean Moore strikes saw County Antrim level at 2-2 and after both sides hit the woodwork, Jack Manly restored Ipswich's lead before a defensive mix-up gifted Gerrard Buabo their clinching fourth goal.