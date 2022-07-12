Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan lauds the impact manager Kenny Shiels has made on the squad, adding that "it's definitely not the end of the journey".

Monday's 2-0 defeat by Austria ended Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals at Euro 2022 but Callaghan was far from downhearted.

"It's in its infancy. We're only together three years. It's unfortunate we didn't have Kenny 10 years ago but hey we've improved massively and we've inspired a full nation of people and young girls and boys wanting to go out and play the game," Callaghan told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.