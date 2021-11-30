Ella Toone: Manchester United and England striker's amazing breakthrough story
Manchester United and England striker Ella Toone explains how being rejected by Manchester City led to her Manchester United breakthrough and how she feels going into the Euros as a new face of the England team.
Coverage of the Women's Euros starts on 6 July across BBC Sport platforms including TV, radio and digital.
