What's Liverpool FC's historic and atmospheric Anfield stadium like to go to as a disabled fan?

Twenty years ago, the ground only had around 80 seats for disabled fans; these days, the Champions League finalists have 263 spaces available for wheelchair users.

Radio Merseyside's Ellis Palmer has been on his handcycle in the pitchside seats at the bottom of the Anfield Road stand to watch the Reds in their recent match against Man Utd.