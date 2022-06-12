Brennan Johnson says scoring the late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Belgium - his first Wales goal - was an "unbelievable feeling and one I hope to get again".

The linesman initially ruled Johnson's 85th minute goal offside before the decision was overturned by VAR, "I got two celebrations out of it, so that was a bonus!", said the delighted Nottingham Forest forward.

