Wales coach Robert Page said Gareth Bale was "adamant" he wanted to meet up with the national squad as soon as possible after Real Madrid's Champions League win on Saturday.

Bale joined up with his international colleagues in Portugal ahead of a flight to Poland on Monday.

They trained in Wroclaw for Wednesday's Nations League encounter, but Page admitted Bale and fellow talisman Aaron Ramsey were unlikely to feature ahead of Sunday's World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff.