Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jamal Blackman talks to BBC Sport about his experiences at Chelsea, going out on loan and his dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Blackman joined Chelsea's academy aged 12 and was part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2012.

He is likely to be the bench as back-up for Lee Nicholls when Huddersfield play Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

