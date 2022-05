Gemma Grainger says Natasha Harding is "focused on getting the best out of her career" after the Wales international left Reading.

Harding, 33, ended her five-year spell with the Royals earlier this month and is being tipped to join another Women's Super League club.

Wales boss Grainger says there will be no shortage of interest in the 100-cap star, who is keen to play more club games as an attacker.