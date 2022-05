Manchester City's Jack Grealish says it ended up being "the perfect way" to win his first Premier League title, after City recovered from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa

Watch highlights from all 10 Premier League games on the final day on Match of the Day on Sunday, 22 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.