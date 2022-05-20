The Football News Show: Patrick Vieira must control emotions, says Everton fan Mark Mosey
Police and the Football Association are investigating following an altercation between Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira and a supporter after Everton's 3-2 Premier League win at Goodison Park. Mark Mosey from The Blue Room podcast tells The Football News Show that while fans should not provoke others, Vieira should have controlled his emotions better in the situation.
