Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson praises his side's "terrific" work during their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa but adds that "it's not mission accomplished" in their fight to stay in the Premier League.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Sunday 22 May at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.