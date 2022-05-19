Manager Rob Page says he doesn't care where Gareth Bale plays his club football next season as long as he continues to deliver for Wales.

Bale's is set to become a free agent when his Real Madrid contract expires this summer and has been linked with a move to his hometown club Cardiff City.

But speaking to the BBC's Elis James' Feast of Football podcast, Page is only concerned with the forward's international form.

