Scottish Cup final: Rangers v Hearts - how to follow the game across BBC Sport.
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Rangers and Hearts meet in Saturday's Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Here's how you can follow the game across BBC Sport...
The coverage starts with The Football Breakfast Show (10:00 BST) and continues with Off the Ball (12:00) on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.
The full treatment online begins at 10:00 and will build up to kick off, before offering live text commentary, in-play clips and all the best reaction and analysis.
And the BBC One Scotland and BBC Radio Scotland match coverage starts at 14:00 BST on television, iPlayer, BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.
There will also be highlights of the match on BBC One Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app at 22:20.