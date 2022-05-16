Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool fans booing the national anthem before the FA Cup final was "not something I enjoyed".

Liverpool supporters booed 'Abide With Me' and 'God Save the Queen' before kick-off at Wembley on Saturday.

However, the German boss also said: "It's always best to ask the question - why does this happen? They wouldn't do it without a reason."

