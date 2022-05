Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased with his side's performance as they came back from two goals down to earn a point at West Ham, a result which means victory over Aston Villa on the final day will see them crowned Premier League champions.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 2-2 Man City

