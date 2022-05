Sam Kerr scores goals either side of Erin Cuthbert's cracker as Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 in extra time of a pulsating FA Cup final in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium.

FOLLOW LIVE: Women's FA Cup final: Chelsea 3-2 Man City - watch, listen & follow text

Watch the Women's FA Cup final live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.