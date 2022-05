Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says Burnley were the "worst kind of team to play against" in their search for a Champions League spot as the Clarets are fighting for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Burnley

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday, 15 May at 10:30pm BST on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.