Midfielder Jordan Davies says Wrexham being in with a chance of automatic promotion back to the Football League in Sunday's final round of regular-season matches seemed a distant hope in January.

National League leaders Stockport need a point against FC Halifax Town to clinch a return to the EFL, but defeat would see Wrexham - who beat the Hatters 3-0 last weekend - promoted if they win at Dagenham & Redbridge.