Burnley and Wales defender Connor Roberts is hoping his relegation-threatened club can "nick something" when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Clarets go into Sunday's game lying outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Sunday's match could see Roberts come up against one Wales team-mate, Ben Davies, but probably not another, saying "it's a shame that my mate Joe [Rodon] doesn't play much for Spurs".