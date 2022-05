BBC Sport looks back at the last time Chelsea faced Liverpool in the FA Cup final, back in 2012 - as the Blues won the trophy for the seventh time thanks to goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba.

WATCH MORE: See all the goals from Chelsea & Liverpool's route to this year's final.

Watch Chelsea v Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday 14 May from 16:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.