Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the number of games his team have had to play makes winning four trophies "unlikely" but says his team will "keep going" after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday, 7 May at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.