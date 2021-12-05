Chelsea have two FA Cup finals this weekend, with the men's team facing Liverpool on Saturday and the women's team facing Manchester City on Sunday. Can they make it a double?

Watch the men's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday 14 May from 16:00 BST and the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday 15 May from 13:50 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.

Mason Mount and Erin Cuthbert were speaking to BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat's Betty Glover.