FA Cup final: Chelsea's Mason Mount & Erin Cuthbert dream of FA Cup double
Chelsea have two FA Cup finals this weekend, with the men's team facing Liverpool on Saturday and the women's team facing Manchester City on Sunday. Can they make it a double?
Watch the men's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday 14 May from 16:00 BST and the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday 15 May from 13:50 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.
Mason Mount and Erin Cuthbert were speaking to BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat's Betty Glover.