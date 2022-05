Cliftonville continue their undefeated start to the season with a deserved 4-1 victory over north Belfast rivals Crusaders.

The Crues hit the front early through Amy McGivern before Caitlin McGuinness equalised for the Reds.

Captain Marissa Callaghan put her side in front from the penalty spot before McGuinness and Toni-Leigh Finnegan extended the lead.