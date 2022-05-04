Luis Diaz put in a man-of-the-match performance from the bench as Liverpool beat Villarreal 3-2 in their Champions League semi-final second leg, prompting plaudits from the likes of Michael Owen and Rio Ferdinand. BBC Sport's Alex Howell and Harriet Prior from The Anfield Wrap join The Football News Show to analyse his first three months at Anfield, and ask if he's been the signing of the season.

Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer